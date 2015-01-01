Abstract

Study-the purpose of this is to find out how the level of traffic discipline behavior and the factors that cause it to occur on the national road Samarinda City in 2019 East Kalimantan Province. Research using mixed methods research. Quantitative research methods used are descriptive survey types, while qualitative uses the case study type. The data collection method in this study uses a scale of traffic discipline behavior and documentation obtained from the Samarinda Police Traffic Unit. The survey results showed that the research subjects tended to have the most dominant traffic discipline behavior in the high category, with as many as 203 respondents or around 60.4 percent. If you see the results of the documentation, the cause was then caused by several factors. First, the aspect of the lack of individual rider quality. Second, the aspect of lack of vehicle structuring. Third, the lack of awareness of the arrangement of roads and traffic signs. This can be concluded and in accordance with the documentation data only and then that the main factor causing an accident then is the human factor.





Tujuan penelitian adalah mengetahui bagaimana gambaran tingkat perilaku disiplin berlalu lintas dan faktor penyebab laka lantas yang terjadi di jalan nasional Wilayah Kota Samarinda tahun 2019 Provinsi Kalimantan Timur. Penelitian menggunakan metode campuran (mixed methods research). Metode penelitian kuantitatif yang digunakan adalah tipe survey deskriptive sedangkan kualitatif menggunakan tipe studi kasus. Metode pengumpulan data dalam penelitian ini menggunakan skala perilaku disiplin berlalu lintas dan dokumentasi yang didapatkan dari unit Laka Lantas Polresta Samarinda. Hasil penelitian survey menunjukkan bahwa subjek penelitian cenderung memiliki perilaku disiplin lalu lintas yang paling dominan berada pada kategori tinggi dengan sebanyak 203 responden atau sekitar 60.4 persen. Jika dilihat hasil dokumentasi, penyebab laka lantas disebabkan beberapa faktor. Pertama, aspek kurangnya kualitas individu pengendara. Kedua ,aspek kurangnya penataan kendaraan. Ketiga, kurangnya kesadaran untuk berhati-hati di jalan raya. Oleh sebab itu dapat disimpulkan faktor utama penyebab terjadinya laka lantas adalah faktor manusianya.

Language: en