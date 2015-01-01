|
Gultom THM, Sofia L, Tjahjono T, Sulistyono S. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(1): 56-64.
Gambaran perilaku disiplin berlalu lintas dan penyebab kecelakaan lalu lintas di jalan nasional kota Samarinda
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
Study-the purpose of this is to find out how the level of traffic discipline behavior and the factors that cause it to occur on the national road Samarinda City in 2019 East Kalimantan Province. Research using mixed methods research. Quantitative research methods used are descriptive survey types, while qualitative uses the case study type. The data collection method in this study uses a scale of traffic discipline behavior and documentation obtained from the Samarinda Police Traffic Unit. The survey results showed that the research subjects tended to have the most dominant traffic discipline behavior in the high category, with as many as 203 respondents or around 60.4 percent. If you see the results of the documentation, the cause was then caused by several factors. First, the aspect of the lack of individual rider quality. Second, the aspect of lack of vehicle structuring. Third, the lack of awareness of the arrangement of roads and traffic signs. This can be concluded and in accordance with the documentation data only and then that the main factor causing an accident then is the human factor.
Language: en