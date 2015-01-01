|
Kusumawati A, Ellizar E, Rivai H. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2018; 1(2): 82-92.
Kajian tingkat pemakaian helm dan keparahan kecelakaan pada anak di kota Bandung
Majority of crash and crash casualty in Bandung involved motorcyclists. This research aims to find out relation between helmet wearing and crash severity in adult and young motorcyclists. The result indicates the higher the rate of helmet usage relates to the lower risk of being killed or injured in a motorcycle crash. Young motorcycle passengers have 3 times higher risk of being killed and 2.2 times higher risk of being injured compared to adult motorcycle passengers as the rate of wearing helmet correctly in young motorcycle passengers is lower than that of adult motorcycle passengers. Meanwhile, young motorcycle drivers have 0.46 times lower risk of being killed and 0.67 times lower risk of being injured compared to adut motorcycle drivers as the rate of wearing helmet correctly in young motorcycle drivers is higher than that of adult motorcycle drivers.
Language: en