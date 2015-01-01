Abstract

Majority of crash and crash casualty in Bandung involved motorcyclists. This research aims to find out relation between helmet wearing and crash severity in adult and young motorcyclists. The result indicates the higher the rate of helmet usage relates to the lower risk of being killed or injured in a motorcycle crash. Young motorcycle passengers have 3 times higher risk of being killed and 2.2 times higher risk of being injured compared to adult motorcycle passengers as the rate of wearing helmet correctly in young motorcycle passengers is lower than that of adult motorcycle passengers. Meanwhile, young motorcycle drivers have 0.46 times lower risk of being killed and 0.67 times lower risk of being injured compared to adut motorcycle drivers as the rate of wearing helmet correctly in young motorcycle drivers is higher than that of adult motorcycle drivers.





Mayoritas kecelakaan dan korban kecelakaan di Kota Bandung melibatkan pesepeda motor. Penelitian ini bertujuan untuk mengetahui hubungan antara pemakaian helm terhadap keparahan kecelakaan yang melibatkan pesepeda motor dewasa dan anak-anak di Kota Bandung. Hasil penelitian mengindikasikan semakin tinggi tingkat pemakaian helm secara benar berhubungan dengan semakin rendahnya risiko mengalami kematian dan luka-luka dalam suatu kecelakaan yang melibatkan pesepeda motor. Penumpang sepeda motor anak-anak memiliki risiko meninggal dunia 3 kali lebih tinggi dan risiko luka-luka 2,2 kali lebih tinggi apabila mengalami kecelakaan dibanding penumpang dewasa karena tingkat pemakaian helm secara benar yang lebih rendah pada penumpang sepeda motor anak-anak. Sementara pengendara sepeda motor anak-anak memiliki risiko meninggal dunia 0,46 kali lebih rendah dan risiko luka-luka 0,67 kali lebih rendah apabila mengalami kecelakaan dibanding penumpang sepeda motor dewasa karena tingkat pemakaian helm secara benar yang lebih tinggi pada pengendara sepeda motor anak-anak.

Language: en