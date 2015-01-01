|
Ramli MI, Hustim M, Pasra M. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2018; 1(2): 93-103.
Persepsi pengendara sepeda motor di kota Makassar terhadap kebijakan larangan penggunaan handphone saat berkendara
This study aims to investigate the characteristics of motorcyclists in the city of Makassar and analyze its preference for the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. Data collection was carried out on an arterial road segment in Makassar City using an interview survey method based on questionnaire instruments. The descriptive statistical data analysis approach was conducted to see the significance of the characteristics of motorbike riders against their preferences related to the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. The results of the analysis show that age and education characteristics are two variables that significantly influence motorbike riders' preferences regarding the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. This result is an important information and basis in formulating approach efforts that can be done in terms of strategies for implementing the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving in order to improve traffic safety in Indonesia.
Language: en