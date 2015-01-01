Abstract

This study aims to investigate the characteristics of motorcyclists in the city of Makassar and analyze its preference for the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. Data collection was carried out on an arterial road segment in Makassar City using an interview survey method based on questionnaire instruments. The descriptive statistical data analysis approach was conducted to see the significance of the characteristics of motorbike riders against their preferences related to the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. The results of the analysis show that age and education characteristics are two variables that significantly influence motorbike riders' preferences regarding the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving. This result is an important information and basis in formulating approach efforts that can be done in terms of strategies for implementing the policy of prohibiting the use of mobile phones when driving in order to improve traffic safety in Indonesia.





Studi ini bertujuan menginvestigasi karakteristik pengendara sepeda motor di Kota Makassar dan menganalisis preferensinya terhadap kebijakan larangan penggunaan handphone saat berkendara. Pengumpulan data dilakukan di suatu ruas jalan arteri di di Kota Makassar dengan menggunakan metode survei wawancara berbasis instrument kuesioner. Pendekatan analisis data statistika deskriptif dilakukan untuk melihat signifikansi karakteristik pengendara sepeda motor terhadap preferensinya terkait dengan kebijakan larangan penggunaan handphone saat berkendara. Hasil-hasil analisis memperlihatkan bahwa karakteristik umur dan pendidikan merupakan dua variabel yang secara signifikan mempengaruhi preferensi pengendara sepeda motor terkait kebijakan larangan penggunaan handphone saat berkendara. Hasil ini menjadi informasi dan dasar yang penting dalam perumusan upaya-upaya pendekatan yang dapat dilakukan dalam hal strategi implementasi kebijakan larangan penggunaan handphone saat berkendara dalam rangka meningkatkan keselamatan berlalu lintas di Indonesia.

