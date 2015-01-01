Abstract

This study analyses the responses of local residents and international tourist drivers and riders to speed limits on the national road in Bali. A self-reported questionnaire survey was distributed among representative samples of local residents and international tourists in Bali. The questionnaire consisted of variables of demographic factors, riding history, driving/riding experiences on the national road, perceptions on speed sign, involvement in traffic accidents and offenses, attitude, intention, and behavior toward speeding. The results show that demographic factors, involvement in traffic accidents and offenses, experience in driving/riding on national roads, and riding history negatively and significantly influenced perceptions on speed signs for local drivers/riders and on attitudes towards speeding for international tourist driver/riders. Also, attitudes towards speeding have significant and positive influences on intention towards speeding for local drivers/riders. Local residents and international tourists have their own factors that significantly influenced their perceptions of speed limitation on national roads in Bali.





Studi ini menganalisis respon pengendara kendaraan bermotor dari penduduk lokal dan wisatawan mancanegara terhadap batas kecepatan di jalan nasional di Bali. Pengumpulan data dilakukan dengan kuisioner yang didistribusikan kepada sampel yang representatif dari penduduk lokal dan wisatawan mancanegara di Bali. Kuisioner berisi pertanyaan terkait faktor demografis, pengalaman berkendara di jalan nasional, persepsi rambu kecepatan, keterlibatan dalam kecelakaan dan pelanggaran lalu lintas, sikap, prilaku dan niat untuk ngebut. Hasil studi menunjukkan bahwa faktor demografis, keterlibatan dalam kecelakaan dan pelanggaran lalu lintas, pengalaman berkendara di jalan nasional secara signifikan dan negatif berpengaruh terhadap persepsi terhadap rambu kecepatan bagi penduduk lokal dan terhadap sikap terkait ngebut bagi wisatawan international. Sikap terkait ngebut berdampak positif dan signifikan terhadap tujuan ngebut bagi pengendara penduduk lokal. Studi ini menunjukkan bahwa penduduk lokal dan wisatawan mancanegara dipengaruhi oleh faktor yang berbeda terkait persepsi tentang batas kecepatan pada jalan nasional di Bali.

