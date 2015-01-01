|
Citation
Buchari E, Putranto DDA, Asmoro D, Saribu LD. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 76-86.
Vernacular Title
Analisis perubahan kecepatan terhadap risiko kecelakaan lalu lintas
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
According to IRSMS or Integrated Road Safety Management System, mostly 37.78% of road accidents happened in road class II. In terms of road function, the most frequent accidents happened in Arterial road, which is 33.22%. Majority accidents 31.60% happened in the straight road. This study aims to analyze the motorcycle's speed, motorcyclist behavior in speeding, the effect of geometric road condition toward the speed. Some surveys having been done are road damage survey, traffic count survey, speed survey, and interview survey on motorist behavior. The results of the study are (1) The average speed of motorcyclists in Jalan Noerdin Pandji on the direction of Bandara -Kenten is about 63.3 kph and the average speed on the direction of Kenten- Bandara 44.4 kph. (2) Motorist behavior in changing speed seems an anomaly attitude that they tend to increase the speed when approaching the intersection. Speeding behavior has many reasons for each motorist, such as faster reason, sleepy reason, and the increase of self-confidence (3). The effect of road geometric toward the speed of motorists is that the flat road condition can cause carelessness, and speeding up when approaching the intersection.
