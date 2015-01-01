Abstract

According to IRSMS or Integrated Road Safety Management System, mostly 37.78% of road accidents happened in road class II. In terms of road function, the most frequent accidents happened in Arterial road, which is 33.22%. Majority accidents 31.60% happened in the straight road. This study aims to analyze the motorcycle's speed, motorcyclist behavior in speeding, the effect of geometric road condition toward the speed. Some surveys having been done are road damage survey, traffic count survey, speed survey, and interview survey on motorist behavior. The results of the study are (1) The average speed of motorcyclists in Jalan Noerdin Pandji on the direction of Bandara -Kenten is about 63.3 kph and the average speed on the direction of Kenten- Bandara 44.4 kph. (2) Motorist behavior in changing speed seems an anomaly attitude that they tend to increase the speed when approaching the intersection. Speeding behavior has many reasons for each motorist, such as faster reason, sleepy reason, and the increase of self-confidence (3). The effect of road geometric toward the speed of motorists is that the flat road condition can cause carelessness, and speeding up when approaching the intersection.





Menurut data Integrated Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), kecelakaan menurut jenis kelas jalan yang terbanyak terjadi di jalan Kelas II, yaitu 37.78% dan korban kecelakaan menurut fungsi jalan yang terbanyak terjadi di jalan Arteri, yaiu 33.22%. Mayoritas kecelakaan 31,60% terjadi di jalan lurus. Tujuan penelitian adalah untuk, menganalisis kecepatan pengendara motor pada daerah kajian, perilaku pengendara dalam melakukan perubahan kecepatannya, menganalisis pengaruh kondisi geometris jalan terhadap kecepatan pengendara. Survey yang dilakukan adalah survey kerusakan jalan, surveh perhitungan lalu lintas, survey kecepatan dan survey perilaku. Kesimpulan yang diperoleh adalah (1) Kecepatan pengendara motor pada daerah kajian menunjukkan bahwa kecepatan rata rata Jalan Nordin Pandji arah Bandara -Kenten 63.3 kph dan kecepatan rata rata arah Kenten- Bandara 44.4 kph. (2) Perilaku pengendara dalam melakukan perubahan kecepatannya terjadi anomali sikap pengendara motor, yaitu cenderung mempercepat kendaraan atau ngebut ketika memasuki simpang. Perilaku ngebut juga ternyata mempunyai banyak alasan bagi setiap pengendara motor antara lain, ingin cepat, supaya tidak ngantuk, supaya percaya diri (3) Pengaruh kondisi geometris jalan terhadap kecepatan pengendara, yaitu bahwa kondisi datar membuat pengendara tidak hati hati, ngebut pada saat melintasi simpang.

Language: en