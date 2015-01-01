|
Citation
|
Purnawan P, Kurniati T. J. Indones. Road Saf. 2019; 2(2): 101-109.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Perilaku ngebut dan persepsi pengendara Sumatera barat
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Traffic Accident Research Center, Indonesia Traffic Police Corps and University of Jember)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Speeding behavior is one of the factors that could cause traffic accidents. Speeding is generally carried out based on certain reasons. This study aims to determine speeding behavior in Padang city and the driver's perception of speeding behavior. To get speeding behavior in the field, the spot speed survey was conducted, while to find out perceptions about speeding behavior, an online survey was conducted. The results of the survey data analysis showed that drivers were speeding at peak and not peak hours; the percentage of drivers speeding up even more during the afternoon and evening. The driver was speeding due to internal factors and external factors that simultaneously supported the driver to drive the vehicle with speeding.
Language: en