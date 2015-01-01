Abstract

Two-wheeled motorized road accidents are becoming increasingly frequent and are responsible for high mortality among a young and active population in developing countries. The objective of this study was to determine the mortality rate related to motorcycle accidents and to identify socio-demographic factors and accidental mechanisms.



Methodology: This was a retrospective descriptive and analytical study involving 16,655 patients, including 312 deaths due to motorcycle accidents. The study took place from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2017. Not all patients who died as a result of accidents involving equipment other than two motorized wheels were included in our study. The data were entered and analyzed using the Epi.info version software. For the comparison of qualitative data, we used Pearson's khi2.



Results: We recorded 312 cases of death or 1.87% out of a total of 16,655 victims. Of the deceased victims, only 112 wore a protective helmet and 200 did not. The male predominance was clear (p p < 0.0001).



Conclusion: This study shows that two-wheeled motor vehicle accident mortality is a public health problem. Gender, occupation and time of occurrence of the accidents were most common factors associated with mortality. The effective establishment of an emergency medical assistance service (SAMU) in Conakry could improve the pre-hospital care of these traumatised people.

Language: en