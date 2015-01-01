Abstract

Traffic safety is a major priority for multiple relevant organisations seeking to reduce accidents and traffic fatalities; considering the importance of this issue, it is necessary to provide solutions to reduce both the frequency and severity of such problems. The purpose of this study is thus to investigate the factors affecting the severity of urban crashes. To this end, accidents in the city of Zanjan were analysed using a Pearson's chi- square test with a confidence level of 95%. The dependent variable was accident severity as judged by injury and property damage, and the independent variables were type of collision, general cause of accident, road type, road surface conditions, road geometry, lighting conditions, engine power of the at-fault vehicle, and gender of the at-fault vehicle's driver. The results showed that side-to-side collisions have the lowest probability of injury or property damage. The highest probability of injury or property damage is caused by speeding. Furthermore, increase in engine power of the at-fault vehicle caused the probability of property damage to increase, and male drivers were found to experience more severe crashes in urban roads than female drivers. Appropriate recommendations were thus provided.





Keywords: urban crashes, accident severity, data analysis, Pearson's chi-square test, SPSS

