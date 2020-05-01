|
Citation
Cohan CM, Beattie G, Tang A, Mazzolini K, Farzaneh N, Senekjian L, Victorino GP. J. Surg. Res. 2020; 255: 619-626.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32653694
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Rapid deceleration against a seat belt during a motor vehicle collision (MVC) may result in an abdominal seat belt sign (ASBS), which is associated with a higher risk of hollow viscus injury (HVI). After a negative abdominal CT scan, management of patients with ASBS is variable, but recent evidence suggests emergency department (ED) discharge may be safe. Therefore, we hypothesized that discharge from the ED is cost-effective compared with 23-h observation or hospital admission for patients with ASBS and a negative CT.
Language: en
Keywords
Observation; Seat belt; Computed tomography; Cost-effectiveness