|
Citation
|
Magd SA, Rakhawy M, Mamdouh R, Shaheen S. Egypt. J. Psychiatr. 2019; 40(2): 5963.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Egyptian National Scientific Technical Information Network ( ENSTINET ), Publisher Wolters Kluwer/Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Objective The objective of this article is to detect differences between women having borderline personality disorder (BPD) with and without substance dependence regarding impulsivity, suicide, and emotional dysregulation.
Language: en