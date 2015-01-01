|
Jefsen OH, Rohde C, Nørremark B, Østergaard SD. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32659855
Abstract
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has created an unprecedented public health emergency. Extraordinary measures have been implemented to reduce the spread of the virus, including mass quarantines and social distancing. However, these preventive measures come at a price. Economic stress, social isolation, decreased access to community activities, etc., is the new reality for a large part of the global community, and may have detrimental effects on mental health.
