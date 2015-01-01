Abstract

The study analyses the Human-Machine-Interface (HMI) of a driver assistance system for cooperative driving, such as merging or turning left situations. Three versions of the HMI are varied as independent variables within subjects. Two versions, displayed in the instrument cluster, focus either on a dynamic or a static illustration of the current status of the system. The third HMI, developed in a preliminary study, serves as benchmark to compare the cluster-based HMIs. The benchmark HMI uses the same status messages and highlights the partner directly in the environment by augmented reality elements. The results of the present study show that the Benchmark best supported cooperative behavior. Both versions of the HMI located in the instrument cluster also support cooperative behavior and are accepted by the drivers. However, more glances are shifted from the relevant area in the driving scenario towards the cluster compared to the Benchmark HMI. With the static version, the participants felt more distracted compared to the dynamic HMI. In conclusion, as long as it is not technically possible to display the partner directly in the environment, a dynamic display in cooperation situations is a good alternative.

Language: en