Citation
Gu X, Yan X, Ma L, Liu X. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105674.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32659491
Abstract
Previous studies related to bus crash frequencies modeling are limited and the statistical models are usually developed at the road segment or zonal level. This study focuses on modeling crash frequencies specifically at the bus-service-route level, which is useful and important to policymakers and bus operation companies toward the improvement of the safety level of bus networks, especially for developing countries where buses are still a major mode of urban travels. Using the observed data adopted from one of the bus operating companies in Beijing, China, we proposed a spatiotemporal-random-effect zero-inflated negative binomial (spatiotemporal ZINB) model to investigate bus crash occurrence and identity key influential factors at the bus-service-route level. The model was motivated to accommodate the special statistical characteristics of the excessive zeros and, more importantly, the potential spatiotemporal correlations of the data. Three degenerated versions of this model were also developed for comparison purposes.
Language: en
Keywords
Crash frequency; Bus service route; Bus-involved crashes; Spatiotemporal-random-effect; Zero-inflated data