Kim S, Lee Y. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 107: e104620.
32659441
BACKGROUND: Children's aggressive behaviors remain a critical global concern that may cause harm to other children's behavioral, emotional and psychological, social, and academic functions. However, in this context, the possibility that children's aggressive behaviors might be responsive consequences triggered by the antecedent victimization should not be dismissed. In order to explore the pathway from victimization to later aggression, the structural relationships among victimization, self-esteem, social capital within the family, and aggression were tested, followed by further examination of the mediating roles of social capital within the family and the sequential mediating role of self-esteem and social capital in the pathway.
Aggression; Victimization; Self-esteem; Cycle of violence; Korean children; Social capital within the family