Citation
Edwards KM, Ullman SE, Waterman EA, Dardis CM. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32659164
Abstract
Dating violence (DV) and sexual violence (SV) are pernicious issues among college students that lead to deleterious outcomes, which are more likely when victims receive more negative social reactions (e.g., blaming the victim) and fewer positive social reactions to disclosure (e.g., providing emotional support). Most research studies have examined victims' reports of social reactions to their assault disclosures, with only a few cross-sectional studies of predictors of disclosure recipients' provision of positive and negative social reactions to victims. The purpose of the current study was to address these gaps in the literature. Participants were 481 college students (76.4% women, 89.2% White/Non-Hispanic) who reported being a disclosure recipient during the past six months (measured at Time 2 to cross-sectionally and longitudinally predict their social reactions to victims' disclosures).
Language: en
Keywords
sexual assault; domestic violence; disclosure of domestic violence; reporting/disclosure; alcohol and drugs