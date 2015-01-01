SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Useros Olmo AI, Periañez JA, Martínez-Pernía D, Miangolarra Page JC. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1792984

PMID

32658560

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this research was to assess cognitive-motor interactions though dual tasks of working memory in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and control subjects.

METHODS: Twenty patients with chronic TBI with good functional level and 19 matched healthy controls performed dual working memory tasks (1-back numeric and 1-back spatial (S)) while sitting, standing, and walking. The center of pressure (COP) displacement amplitude, cadence, and error percentage (PER) were recorded as dependent variables.

RESULTS: The results revealed main effects of Group (TBI, controls) (p = .011) and Task factors (Single, Dual Standing 1-back, Dual Standing 1-back (S); p = .0001) for the COP. Patients showed greater displacement than controls (p = .011), and an analysis of the Task factor showed a minor displacement for the dual 1-back (S) task compared with the 1-back and single task (p = .002 and p = .001, respectively).

CONCLUSIONS: Postural control during both standing and walking improved during performance of the spatial working memory task. In the dual task, both patients and controls showed a postural prioritization as an adaptive response to the increase in cognitive demand.


Language: en

Keywords

working memory; Brain injury; dual task; limited resources model; motor control

