|
Citation
|
Useros Olmo AI, Periañez JA, Martínez-Pernía D, Miangolarra Page JC. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32658560
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The aim of this research was to assess cognitive-motor interactions though dual tasks of working memory in patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and control subjects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
working memory; Brain injury; dual task; limited resources model; motor control