Citation
Widyanti A, Pratama GB, Anindya AH, Sari FP, Sumali A, Salma SA, Yamin PAR, Soetisna HR. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32658550
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Indonesia is one of many developing countries that relies on motorcycles as a major mode of transportation. Unfortunately, the widespread use of motorcycles in Indonesia coincides with a high number of motorcycle accidents which can often be attributed to unsafe behaviors of the motorcyclist. One unsafe behavior that is common and hypothetically associated with accidents is the use of a mobile phone while motorcycling. The aim of the present study was to observe the prevalence and behavior of mobile phone use among Indonesian motorcyclists and the factors that might have influenced their behavior.
Keywords
mobile phone; prevalence; factors; influential; motorcycling