Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Self-driving technology will bring novelty in vehicle interior design and allow for a wide variety of occupant seating choices. Thus, vehicle safety systems may be challenged to protect occupants over a wider range of potential postures. This study aims to investigate the effects of the seat cushion angle on submarining risk, lumbar spine loads and pelvis excursion for reclined occupants in frontal crashes.



METHODS: Frontal crash finite element simulations were performed with two of the simplified Global Human Body Model Consortium (GHBMC) occupant models: the small female and the midsize male. Occupant restraints consisted of a frontal airbag, a seatback-integrated 3-point belt with a lap belt anchor pre-tensioner, and a retractor pre-tensioner with a force limiter. For each simulation, parameters including seat cushion angle (3°, 8°, 13°), seatback recline angle (0°, 10°, 20°, 30°), and knee bolster (KB) position relative to the occupant (baseline and no KB) were varied. A full-factorial simulation matrix was performed using the USNCAP 56 km/h frontal crash pulse. Occupant kinematics data were extracted from each simulation to investigate how changes in seat cushion angle, anthropometry, seatback angle, and KB position would affect submarining across all simulated cases.



RESULTS: Overall, the F05-OS female model was more likely to submarine when compared to the male occupant model. The threshold for submarining was also affected by the seat cushion angle, seatback angle and KB distance. For the F05-OS model, increasing the seat cushion angle to 13° prevented submarining in the 10° seatback angle case, regardless of the KB position. Similarly, the 13° cushion angle prevented submarining for the M50-OS in the 30° seatback angle configuration but only in the presence of a KB. The results further show an increased lumbar flexion load with increased seat recline angle, as well as occupant-to-KB distance, although an opposite trend with the increased seat cushion angle.



CONCLUSIONS: Submarining may be a major challenge to overcome for reclined occupants in autonomous driving systems. This study shows that seat cushion angle plays a role in restraining occupants in recline scenarios, but it is not sufficient to prevent submarining without additional countermeasures.

