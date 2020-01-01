Abstract

Problematic drinking is common in college, with many students experiencing a range of detrimental alcohol-related consequences. An understanding of the etiological factors involved in the development and maintenance of this behavior is important, as it would inform intervention efforts. Drinking refusal self-efficacy (DRSE) plays a central role in drinking behavior. Social learning theory's principle of reciprocal determinism suggests that cognitions such as DRSE are not only learned over time from drinking experiences but also impact an individual's subsequent drinking behavior. To date, no study has tested reciprocal determinism in relation to DRSE. Accordingly, in the current study, we examined within-person reciprocal associations between DRSE and drinking experiences (alcohol use and related consequences) in college drinkers during the first year of college (n = 728). Data were drawn from a larger study of trauma, posttraumatic stress, and substance use in young adulthood. Data were analyzed using a random intercept cross-lagged panel model to disaggregate between-person and within-person effects. At the between-person level, DRSE was negatively associated with both alcohol use and alcohol-related consequences. Furthermore, DRSE exhibited significant negative prospective within-person associations with alcohol-related consequences but not with alcohol consumption. Both alcohol consumption and alcohol-related consequences exhibited significant negative prospective within-person associations with DRSE. As such, findings support reciprocal determinism between alcohol-related consequences and DRSE. These findings have several clinical implications, as they point to a risky learning process that could be targeted in treatment or in prevention programs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en