Palacio CH, PharmD BC, Salazar M, Cano JR, Ortega MA, Hovorka JW. J. Trauma Nurs. 2020; 27(4): 240-245.

(Copyright © 2020, Society of Trauma Nurses)

10.1097/JTN.0000000000000520

32658067

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of years of potential life lost in the United States. Alcohol and drug use is a significant contributing factor. In 2017, a Level II community trauma center was achieving less than 80% screening rate compliance utilizing blood alcohol level as a screening method for trauma patients. The purpose of this article is to evaluate the implementation of a screening, brief intervention, and a referral-to-treatment service program.

METHODS: In 2018, the trauma program adopted structured interviews as a screening method for trauma patients. The injury prevention coordinator conducted structured interviews as a screening method for trauma patients who met inclusion criteria. High-risk patients were referred to the social worker, who conducted a brief evaluation with subsequent referral to treatment.

RESULTS: One year after the implementation of a structured interview approach, 1,021 trauma patients met inclusion criteria for this retrospective evaluation. From 2017 to 2018, the program observed an 86% statistically significant increase in screening using the structured interview SBIRT program (p <.0001) compared with the prior alcohol-level screening approach.

CONCLUSIONS: On the basis of these data, a structured interview screening method demonstrated a significant improvement in screening compliance rates.


Language: en
