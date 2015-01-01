|
Citation
Palacio CH, PharmD BC, Salazar M, Cano JR, Ortega MA, Hovorka JW. J. Trauma Nurs. 2020; 27(4): 240-245.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32658067
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Trauma is the leading cause of years of potential life lost in the United States. Alcohol and drug use is a significant contributing factor. In 2017, a Level II community trauma center was achieving less than 80% screening rate compliance utilizing blood alcohol level as a screening method for trauma patients. The purpose of this article is to evaluate the implementation of a screening, brief intervention, and a referral-to-treatment service program.
Language: en