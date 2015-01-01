|
Berthold SM, Polatin P, Mollica R, Higson-Smith C, Streets FJ, Kelly CM, Lavelle J. Torture 2020; 30(1): 23-39.
(Copyright © 2020, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
32657765
INTRODUCTION: Torture is an assault on the physical and mental health of an individual, impacting the lives of survivors and their families.The survivor's interpersonal relationships, social life, and vocational functioning may be affected, and spiritual and other existential questions may intrude. Cultural and historical context will shape the meaning of torture experiences and the aftermath. To effectively treat torture survivors, providers must understand and address these factors. The Complex Care Model (CCM) aims to transform daily care for those with chronic illnesses and improve health outcomes through effective team care.
