SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Berthold SM, Polatin P, Mollica R, Higson-Smith C, Streets FJ, Kelly CM, Lavelle J. Torture 2020; 30(1): 23-39.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

DOI

10.7146/torture.v30i1.113063

PMID

32657765

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Torture is an assault on the physical and mental health of an individual, impacting the lives of survivors and their families.The survivor's interpersonal relationships, social life, and vocational functioning may be affected, and spiritual and other existential questions may intrude. Cultural and historical context will shape the meaning of torture experiences and the aftermath. To effectively treat torture survivors, providers must understand and address these factors. The Complex Care Model (CCM) aims to transform daily care for those with chronic illnesses and improve health outcomes through effective team care.

METHODS: We conduct a literature review of the CCM and present an adapted Complex Care Approach (CCA) that draws on the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma's five-domain model covering the Trauma Story, Bio-medical, Psychological, Social, and Spiritual domains.We apply the CCA to the case of "Joshua," a former tortured child soldier, and discuss the diagnosis and treatment across the five domains of care.

FINDINGS: The CCA is described as an effective approach for working with torture survivors. We articulate how a CCA can be adapted to the unique historical and cultural contexts experienced by torture survivors and how its five domains serve to integrate the approach to diagnosis and treatment. The benefits of communication and coordination of care among treatment providers is emphasized.

DISCUSSION / Conclusions: Torture survivors' needs are well suited to the application of a CCA delivered by a team of providers who effectively communicate and integrate care holistically across all domains of the survivor's life.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print