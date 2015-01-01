|
Kameg BN, Constantino R. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32657443
TOPIC: Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a significant public health problem that is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. IPV has become increasingly prevalent in adolescents, with 20% of adolescents between 13 and 18 years reporting physical IPV, and 9% reporting sexual IPV. To assure the best outcomes for adolescents at-risk for or experiencing IPV, it is critical for psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNPs) to implement preventive interventions, spanning from primary to tertiary prevention, to address IPV.
adolescents; intimate partner violence