Citation
Holiday KA, Clark AL, Merritt VC, Nakhla MZ, Sorg S, Delano-Wood L, Schiehser DM. J. Clin. Exp. Neuropsychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32657255
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Although objective deficits in response inhibition (RI) have been detected in civilians with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), it remains unclear whether objective RI is worse in military Veterans with mTBI despite the prevalence of self-reported disinhibition. Assessing RI in Veterans is critical due to their unique characteristics, including combat and blast exposure, in addition to the prevalence of psychiatric comorbidity. Therefore, the aims of this study were to (1) examine RI performance in Veterans with mTBI compared to non-mTBI Veterans and (2) compare RI performance in well-defined subgroups of mTBI Veterans with and without self-reported complaints of disinhibition to non-mTBI Veterans.
Language: en
Keywords
Mild traumatic brain injury; executive dysfunction; TBI; Go/No-Go; response inhibition; subjective complaints