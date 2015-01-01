Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are often associated with substance use behaviors such as drinking excess alcohol and tobacco use. Resilience may protect individuals from engaging in these maladaptive behaviors following ACEs.



OBJECTIVES: We examined the associations between ACEs and excessive alcohol consumption, and ACEs and tobacco intake and exposure among diverse college students, and whether resilience buffered this relationship.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional online survey in October 2018 with students at a large Southern university to assess ACEs, levels of resilience, and students' health behaviors. We used the Adverse Childhood Experiences - International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ) and the Brief Resilience Scale. Logistic regression modeled the relationship between ACEs and students' substance use behaviors. We adjusted for demographics, other health behaviors, and emotional health and we tested resilience as a possible buffer.



RESULTS: Participants (n = 568) were in their early twenties, almost three-fourths were female. We had a racially/ethnically diverse sample. Over two-thirds had experienced 1-4 ACEs. ACE exposure was not associated with excess alcohol consumption but exhibited a consistent dose-response relationship in unadjusted and adjusted models. Moderate ACEs increased the odds of tobacco exposure by 227% (OR: 3.27, 95% CI: 1.17-9.11) in adjusted models. Resilience was unrelated to either behavior. Black respondents had significantly reduced odds for both substance use outcomes. Tobacco exposure and excess alcohol intake were comorbid behaviors.



CONCLUSION: Childhood adversity was a significant predictor for tobacco exposure among diverse US college students. Resilience did not buffer this relationship. Age, gender, and race/ethnicity were differentially associated with substance use.

