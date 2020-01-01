SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li Q, Xiang Y. Pers. Ment. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/pmh.1492

32656932

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the role of pride and self-esteem in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and benign envy/malicious envy in Chinese college students.

METHODS: One thousand fifty-one Chinese college students completed the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale, the Authentic and Hubristic Pride-Proneness Scale and the Benign and Malicious Envy Scale, and the significance test of mediating variables was performed.

RESULTS: Self-esteem and hubristic pride independently mediated the relationship between childhood maltreatment and benign envy/malicious envy, authentic pride only played a mediating role in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and benign envy. More importantly, the model indicated that childhood maltreatment could influence benign envy/malicious envy through the chain mediating path of 'authentic pride-self-esteem' and 'hubristic pride-self-esteem'.

CONCLUSIONS: Authentic pride, hubristic pride and self-esteem might be the possible mechanisms through which childhood maltreatment influences benign envy/malicious envy in adulthood. This study provides insights into the role of pride and self-esteem in the childhood maltreatment-benign (malicious) envy link from the perspective of the learned helplessness theory. © 2020 John Wiley & Sons, Ltd.


