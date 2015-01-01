SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dinić BM, Smederevac S, Sadiković S, Oljača M, Vučinić N, Prinz M, Budimlija Z. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ab.21916

32656781

The aim of this study was to explore genetic and environmental contributions to laboratory-induced aggressive behavior. On a sample of 478 adult twins (316 monozygotic), the Competitive Reaction Time Task was used for aggression induction. The results showed that the initial, basic level of aggression could be explained by both shared (45%) and nonshared environmental factors (55%), while only nonshared environmental factors (100%) had a significant influence on changes in aggression as provocation increased. Genetic factors had no influence on laboratory-induced aggression. The results highlight the importance of environmental factors in shaping situation-specific aggressive responses to provocation.


Competitive Reaction Time Task; laboratory aggression; twin study

