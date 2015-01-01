Abstract

Background research on children associated with armed forces and armed groups (CAAFAG) and the analysis of how to facilitate their social reintegration and human development reveals a variety of complex individual and collective challenges with which they are confronted; however, their social and cultural environment, and the risks that may impede their future development and well-being, remain understudied.



This empirical research reports the results of descriptive and correlational analyses of data emanating from author-administered interviews, and focus group discussions with 128 CAAFAG and two psychologists working with them in rehabilitation centers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The entire sample involved relatively young participants (N = 130, M = 17.11, SD = 4.28), with the youngest child aged 11.



The outcomes sustain that the psychosocial rehabilitation programme framed within Urie Bronfenbrenner's bioecological systems theory shows promising effects in enhancing CAAFAG's well-being, human growth; and in reducing potential violent behavior.

Language: en