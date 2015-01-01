Abstract

Documenting the existence, size, position and shape of injuries is an important part of medical forensic examinations. In the photography of an injury, the documentation is limited to an approximation of size and position of the injury based on a ruler included in the image. The documentation of injuries can be improved with photogrammetry, which allows the creation of scaled 3D models of an injury that can be used to not only document and visualize the injury but also to match the injury with an injury-causing object. In this paper, the multicamera device "Botscan" was used to perform 3D whole-body documentation and measure the positions of injuries. A major advantage of 3D whole-body documentation compared to photography is that the former can be performed at a later stage of the investigation. This makes the whole-body 3D documentation of injuries an important tool for re-examination.

