Abstract

PURPOSE: There is limited research on the associations between factors relating to mental and physical health in people who died by suicide.



METHODS: Consecutive suicide cases were included in a psychological autopsy study as part of the Suicide Support and Information System in southern Ireland. Chi-square tests and logistic regression analysis were used to examine factors associated with recorded presence or absence of mental and physical health problems.



RESULTS: The total sample comprised 307 suicide cases, the majority being male (80.1%). Sixty-five percent had a history of self-harm and 34.6% of these cases had not been seen or treated following previous self-harm, although most (80.3%) had a history of recent GP attendance. Mental health diagnoses were present in 84.8% of cases where this variable was documented, and among these, 60.7% had a history of substance misuse and 30.6% had physical health problems. Variables associated with mental illness included gender, older age, previous self-harm episode(s), and presence of drugs in toxicology at time of death. Variables associated with physical illness included older age, death by means other than hanging, and previous self-harm episode(s).



CONCLUSIONS: Different factors associated with suicide were identified among people with mental and physical illness and those with and without a diagnosis, and need to be taken into account in suicide prevention. The identified factors highlight the importance of integrated care for dual-diagnosis presentations, restricting access to means, and early recognition and intervention for people with high-risk self-harm.

