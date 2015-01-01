|
Citation
Tomes C, Schram B, Pope R, Orr R. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2020; 12: e39.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32655869 PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In the conduct of their daily duties, law enforcement officers (LEO) are often required to perform dynamic, physically demanding tasks with little or no notice, sometimes at maximal levels of exertion. Given these requirements, training for prospective LEOs must be rigorous enough to ensure that when trainees graduate, they are competent in their response to crisis and resilient enough to maintain this for the span of their career. Therefore, based on previously reported effectiveness of fitness testing in predicting injury risk in predominantly military settings, the aim of this study was to investigate relationships between a physical ability test (PAT) and risk of injury during police recruit training.
Language: en
Keywords
Law enforcement; Injury risk; Attrition; Endurance; Strength; Tactical