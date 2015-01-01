|
Coe JL, Parade SH, Seifer R, Frank L, Tyrka AR. J. Fam. Violence 2020; 35(5): 405-416.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32655209 PMCID
PURPOSE: This study examined the moderating role of household chaos in indirect pathways involving domestic violence (DV), parenting practices (punitive discipline and responsive), and preschool children's internalizing and externalizing symptoms. We hypothesized that high levels of household chaos would amplify links between domestic violence and parenting difficulties, and that parenting difficulties would in turn predict child behavior problems.
domestic violence; externalizing symptoms; household chaos; internalizing symptoms; parenting practices; path analysis; preschool children