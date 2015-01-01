SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Iob E, Steptoe A, Fancourt D. Br. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatry)

DOI

10.1192/bjp.2020.130

PMID

32654678

Abstract

This study explored patterns of abuse, self-harm and thoughts of suicide/self-harm in the UK during the first month of the COVID-19 pandemic using data from the COVID-19 Social Study (n=44 775), a non-probability sample weighted to population proportions. The reported frequency of abuse, self-harm and thoughts of suicide/self-harm was higher among women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups and people experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage, unemployment, disability, chronic physical illnesses, mental disorders and COVID-19 diagnosis. Psychiatric medications were the most common type of support being used, but fewer than half of those affected were accessing formal or informal support.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; self-harm; abuse; COVID-19; thoughts of suicide or self-harm

