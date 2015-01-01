Abstract

Red light running places the violator and other road users at risk of road traffic crash. The aim of this research was to undertake a baseline study to establish the current rate of red light running in the Kumasi Metropolis, Ghana and to determine the associated risk factors. An uninterrupted road side observational survey was conducted at 10 signalized intersections using pro-forma checklist. A binary logit model was employed to determine the risk factors associated with traffic light violations. Overall, drivers were observed running the red light in 35% of all the red phases studied. From the statistical model, red light running was found to be influenced by the age and gender of the driver, presence of a passenger in the vehicle, vehicle type, junction type, cycle length of the signal and queue length. There is a need for targeted public awareness campaigns on the dangers of red light running. The education on red light violation must be accompanied by sustained Police enforcement of the traffic law to reduce the rate of violation. Automatic surveillance cameras should be installed at all critical signalized intersections to supplement Police efforts to enforce traffic safety laws and regulations.

Language: en