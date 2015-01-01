Abstract

Outcomes associated with cybervictimization in adolescence have been heavily studied, although less research has examined these associations in emerging adulthood. This study was designed to examine links between cybervictimization and social and emotional well-being, and internalizing and externalizing behavior in a sample of 447 college and noncollege attending emerging adults.



RESULTS suggest that cybervictimization is problematic for social and emotional well-being, internalizing, and externalizing behavior. The discussion emphasizes the importance of creating prevention programs and antibullying campaigns for individuals in the emerging adult age group, and provides suggestions for future research.

Language: en