Chang H, Chang K, Fan E. Oxf. Bull. Econ. Stat. 2020; 82(1): 23-49.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/obes.12326

unavailable

Taking advantage of merged administrative data, we estimate the intended and unintended effects of two public policies aimed at combating driving under influence (DUI) of alcohol in Taiwan: the three-month-long campaign of random sobriety checkpoints in mid-2012, and the legal reform carried out in mid-2013 leading to much harsher punishments for DUI offenders. Our study gives rise to several important findings: (i) The checkpoint campaign substantially reduced DUI deaths and injuries, and the effect persisted after the campaign ended; (ii) the campaign also had a strong spillover effect of reducing non-DUI deaths and injuries, and this unintended effect was four times the size of the intended effect on DUI cases; (iii) these effects were not driven by social pressure or self-awareness arising from the intensive media coverage taking place at the same time; and (iv) there was little response to either policy among repeat DUI offenders and those who caused serious injuries.


Language: en
