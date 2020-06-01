|
Suh DW, Song HH, Mozafari H, Thoreson WB. Am. J. Ophthalmol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32663454
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is the leading cause of infant death and long-term morbidity from injury. The ocular consequences of AHT are controversial, and the pathophysiology of retinal research findings is still not clearly understood. It has been postulated that vitreoretinal traction plays a major role in the retinal findings. A computer simulation model was developed to evaluate the vitreoretinal traction and determine whether the distribution of forces in different layers and locations of the retina can explain the patterns of retinal hemorrhage (RH) seen in AHT.
Keywords
Abusive Head Trauma; Retinal Hemorrhages; Shaken Baby Syndrome; Tractional Forces; Vitreoretinal Interface