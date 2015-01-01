SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lumbard DC, Lacey AM, Endorf FW, Gayken JR, Fey RM, Schmitz KR, Deisler RF, Calcaterra D, Prekker M, Nygaard RM. J. Burn Care Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1093/jbcr/iraa113

32663261

Severe hypothermia and frostbite can result in significant morbidity and mortality. We present a case of a patient with severe hypothermia and frostbite due to cold exposure after a snowmobile crash. He presented in cardiac arrest with a core temperature of 19 degrees Celsius requiring prolonged cardiopulmonary resuscitation, active internal rewarming, veno-arterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA-ECMO) and subsequently amputations of all four extremities. Although severe hypothermia and frostbite can be a fatal condition, the quick action of EMS, emergency physicians, trauma surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, intensivists and the burn team contributed to a successful recovery for this patient including a good neurologic outcome. This case highlights the importance of a strong interdisciplinary team in treating this condition.


trauma; Cardiac Arrest; ECMO; Frostbite; Severe Hypothermia

