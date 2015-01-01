SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Lear MK, Penzenik ME, Forster JE, Starosta A, Brenner LA, Nazem S. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/jclp.23027

PMID

32662073

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to (a) assess basic nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) characteristics using a validated clinical interview among a sample of veterans not recruited for specific diagnostic or environmental criteria and (b) examine the relation between NSSI and medical severity of prior suicide attempts (SAs) among veterans.

DESIGN: We conducted secondary data analyses among a combined sample of veterans (N = 165) from two parent studies conducted at a large VA Medical Center that implemented identical recruitment protocols. No psychiatric criteria were utilized for inclusion or exclusion purposes.

RESULTS: Approximately 16% of participants reported NSSI history and almost 21% reported SA history. NSSI history was associated with probability of prior SA but not the medical severity of prior SA.

CONCLUSIONS: NSSI is a prevalent concern among veterans and is associated with probability of SA. It remains unclear whether prior NSSI is associated with more medically serious SA in this population.


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; veterans; nonsuicidal self-injury

