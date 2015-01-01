|
Lear MK, Penzenik ME, Forster JE, Starosta A, Brenner LA, Nazem S. J. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32662073
OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to (a) assess basic nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) characteristics using a validated clinical interview among a sample of veterans not recruited for specific diagnostic or environmental criteria and (b) examine the relation between NSSI and medical severity of prior suicide attempts (SAs) among veterans.
suicide; veterans; nonsuicidal self-injury