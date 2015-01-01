Abstract

In this study, we investigate the epigenetic mechanisms associated with current suicidal ideation. Gene expression changes have been found in post-mortem brain of suicide victims. However, it is not clear how in-vivo gene expression change confers risk for suicide. DNA methylation is a form of epigenetic modification that regulates gene expression. Our primary aim is to investigate genome-wide methylation in conferring risk for current suicidal ideation (SI) in schizophrenia. The presence of current SI and genome-wide methylation patterns were assessed in 107 patients with schizophrenia. DNA methylation has been measured in white blood cells as a possible peripheral biomarker of SI. SI was the primary outcome variable in a model including methylation status of white blood cells using the Illumina 450 array. We have tested the association with genome-wide methylation levels in 19 subjects with current SI and 88 subjects without current SI and we found that higher methylation level in the CpG cg06121808 located in the gene SLC20A1 on chromosome 2 was associated with current SI (p = 0.000003; beta difference = 0.06). Furthermore, the distal promoter analysis showed that the gene SMPD2 was hypermethylated in suicide ideators (p = 0.0001; beta difference = 0.02). Thus, molecular biomarkers could advance our understanding of the molecular mechanisms of stress-related SI. Furthermore, the methylation sites that we have identified should be replicated in other suicide related phenotypes to generate robust biomarkers with high translational value for proof of concept interventions aiming at reducing SI.

