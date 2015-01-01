Abstract

The effect of a therapist's personal and professional variables on their decision to treat or refer a suicidal adolescent was studied. 242 mental health professionals were randomly exposed to one of four case descriptions of an adolescent in crisis. The cases shared a common background story, however differed in suicidal condition (high vs. low) and gender. The questionnaires employed aimed to reflect the subject's evaluation of the patient's suicidal severity, countertransference, suicidal ideation, depression, professional competence, and seniority. Subjects were asked about their willingness to treat or likeliness to refer the case.



RESULTS indicate a lower willingness to treat and higher tendency to refer highly suicidal adolescents regardless of gender. Professional factors, countertransference, and trait-like suicide ideations positively contributed to willingness to accept the patient. Mental health professionals are unwilling to accept adolescents at risk for suicide for treatment. Nevertheless, professional factors contribute to the willingness to treat such adolescents, thereby underlining the importance of improving skills and tools with regard to the treatment of suicidal behavior. Acquaintance with a similar adolescent is a positive contributor for accepting a potentially suicidal adolescent patient to therapy.

Language: en