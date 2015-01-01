|
Mortier P, Vilagut G, Puértolas Gracia B, De Inés Trujillo A, Alayo Bueno I, Ballester Coma L, Blasco Cubedo MJ, Cardoner N, Colls C, Elices M, Garcia-Altes A, Gené Badia M, Gómez Sánchez J, Martín Sánchez M, Morros R, Prat Pubill B, Qin P, Mehlum L, Kessler RC, Palao D, Perez Sola V, Alonso J, CODIRISC Epidemiology Study Group. BMJ Open 2020; 10(7): ee037365.
32660952
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide attempts represent an important public health burden. Centralised electronic health record (EHR) systems have high potential to provide suicide attempt surveillance, to inform public health action aimed at reducing risk for suicide attempt in the population, and to provide data-driven clinical decision support for suicide risk assessment across healthcare settings. To exploit this potential, we designed the Catalonia Suicide Risk Code Epidemiology (CSRC-Epi) study. Using centralised EHR data from the entire public healthcare system of Catalonia, Spain, the CSRC-Epi study aims to estimate reliable suicide attempt incidence rates, identify suicide attempt risk factors and develop validated suicide attempt risk prediction tools.
epidemiology; mental health; public health; statistics & research methods; suicide & self-harm; psychiatry