|
Citation
|
Sebold AJ, Ahmed AS, Ryan TC, Cohen BA, Jampel HD, Suskauer SJ, Zabel TA, Comi AM, Rybczynski S. Pediatr. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32660870
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sturge-Weber syndrome is a neurocutaneous disorder associated with epilepsy, glaucoma, cognitive impairments, and a port-wine birthmark. Although individuals with Sturge-Weber syndrome are vulnerable to known risk factors for suicide, including chronic illness and physical differences (port-wine birthmark), frequency of suicidal ideation and attempts, and the clinical factors associated with suicide risk, in patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome is unknown.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Seizures; Suicide risk; ASQ; asQ’em; Mental health outcomes; Sex-related; SSRI; Sturge-Weber syndrome