Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sturge-Weber syndrome is a neurocutaneous disorder associated with epilepsy, glaucoma, cognitive impairments, and a port-wine birthmark. Although individuals with Sturge-Weber syndrome are vulnerable to known risk factors for suicide, including chronic illness and physical differences (port-wine birthmark), frequency of suicidal ideation and attempts, and the clinical factors associated with suicide risk, in patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome is unknown.

METHODS: As a part of routine hospital practice, all outpatients aged eight years and older underwent suicide risk screening during nursing triage using a standardized suicide screening tool. Suicide risk screening results, demographic variables, and medical history (as available) for patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome (N = 34; median age = 15.5; range = 8 to 47 years, 44% male) and other neurological conditions seen at the same institution (N = 369; median age = 14; range = 8 to 78 years, 66% male) were used for retrospective within- and between-group analysis.

RESULTS: In the combined sample of Sturge-Weber syndrome and neurologically involved patients, a positive suicide risk screen was related to Sturge-Weber syndrome diagnosis (P = 0.043); analysis by sex showed increased risk of Sturge-Weber syndrome diagnosis in males (P = 0.008), but not in females. Within the Sturge-Weber syndrome group, use of a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (P = 0.019) was related to a positive risk screen.

CONCLUSION: People with Sturge-Weber syndrome may be at greater risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors than those with other neurological conditions. Further study of suicide risk in patients with Sturge-Weber syndrome is needed.

