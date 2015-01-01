An amendment to this paper has been published and can be accessed via the original article.
Following publication of the original article (Chien et al. 2020), the authors identified two errors;
1) The equations were not adequately presented since they all Greek symbols disappeared in the PDF version of the article.
2) The grey horizontal lines were missing from the Y-axis in Fig. 1 making it difficult to interpret.
The original article (Chien et al. 2020) has been updated. Inj Epidemiol. 2020;7:9 https://doi.org/10.1186/s40621-020-0235-6.