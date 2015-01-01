SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chien LC, Gakh M, Coughenour C, Lin RT. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): ee43.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s40621-020-00266-x

PMID

32660538

Abstract

An amendment to this paper has been published and can be accessed via the original article.

Following publication of the original article (Chien et al. 2020), the authors identified two errors;
1) The equations were not adequately presented since they all Greek symbols disappeared in the PDF version of the article.
2) The grey horizontal lines were missing from the Y-axis in Fig. 1 making it difficult to interpret.

The original article (Chien et al. 2020) has been updated. Inj Epidemiol. 2020;7:9 https://doi.org/10.1186/s40621-020-0235-6.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print