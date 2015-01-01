Abstract

An amendment to this paper has been published and can be accessed via the original article.



Following publication of the original article (Chien et al. 2020), the authors identified two errors;

1) The equations were not adequately presented since they all Greek symbols disappeared in the PDF version of the article.

2) The grey horizontal lines were missing from the Y-axis in Fig. 1 making it difficult to interpret.



The original article (Chien et al. 2020) has been updated. Inj Epidemiol. 2020;7:9 https://doi.org/10.1186/s40621-020-0235-6.

Language: en