Gausman J, Othman A, Dababneh A, Dabobe M, Hamad I, Daas I, Langer A. BMC Int. Health Hum. Rights 2020; 20(1): e16.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32660477
BACKGROUND: The determinants of sexual- and gender-based violence (SGBV) and early marriage are embedded across different levels of the social ecological system, including at the individual, family, community, and policy levels. In Jordan and the Middle East, SGBV, honor killing, and early marriage are priority public health and human rights issues that often overlap, and affect a significant percentage of youth. Jordan is home to a large number of refugees from across the Middle East, who may be even more vulnerable to these forms of violence than the local youth. The purpose of this analysis is to 1) synthesize the existing literature and 2) present the perspectives of key stakeholders to identify research gaps, programmatic lessons learned, and opportunities for policy change from an ecological perspective at the individual, community, health-system, and policy/legal levels.
Language: en
Adolescents; Jordan; Youth; Sexual violence; Syria; Gender-based violence; Early marriage; Middle East; Honor killing; Refugees