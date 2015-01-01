Abstract

Due to imperfect design norms and guidelines for China's truck escape ramp, previous studies have not been able to reflect the effect of wheel subsidence process on the deceleration of runaway vehicles. A discrete element method was used to establish an aggregate discrete element and a wheel discrete element. The three-dimensional discrete element model for an aggregate-wheel combination was established based on a particle flow code in three dimensions on a software platform using the "FISH" language. The microscopic parameters of the aggregate discrete element particles and wheel discrete element particles were calibrated using a simulated static triaxial compression test and real vehicle test data, respectively. Four sets of numerical simulation tests were designed for analyzing the influence of the aggregate diameter, grade of the arrester bed, truckload, and entry speed on the wheel subsidence depth and stopping distance of runaway vehicles. The results indicate that the smaller the aggregate diameter and entry speed and the greater the truckload and grade of the arrester bed, the more easily the wheel falls into the gravel aggregate, the better the deceleration effect, and the smaller the stopping distance. As the wheel subsidence depth increases, the speed at the unit stopping distance decreases more quickly. The maximum subsidence depth mainly depends on the truckload. The research results can provide a theoretical basis for the design of the arrester bed length and the thickness of the aggregate pavement in a truck escape ramp.

