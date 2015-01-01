Abstract

Traumatic abdominal wall herniation, especially of the groin region, is a rare condition and typically results from a high-energy trauma to the abdominal wall. We report a fatal case of a road-traffic collision involving a young male motorcyclist who collided with a speeding lorry. The victim sustained multiple injuries over the chest and abdomen, with traumatic inguinal herniation causing gross distension of the scrotum. At autopsy, multiple lacerations of thoracic and abdominal organs were seen, along with traumatic disruption of the right inguinal canal. The contused terminal ileum was present in the scrotal sac. A literature search has revealed a limited number of reported cases of gross inguinal herniation following thoracoabdominal trauma. In cases of high-energy trauma to the thoraco-abdominal region with unilateral or bilateral distension of the scrotum, the possibility of herniation of the abdominal contents into the scrotal sac should be considered by the forensic pathologist.

Language: en