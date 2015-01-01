Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was performed to explore socio-economic factors associated with suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts of the local community's resident elderly.



Methods: The subjects for the study included 129,277 survey participants, aged 65 or above, for the Community Health Survey in 2013 and 2017. Based on the questions for suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts, the subjects were divided into a no suicidal ideation group (N=111,344), a suicidal ideation group (N=17,487) and a suicidal attempt group (N=446). All analyses were stratified by gender and a complex sample logistic regression analysis was performed to analyze associated factors. SAS ver 9.4 was used for all analyses with a significance level of 0.05.



Results: Common factors associated with suicidal ideation in both genders included marital status, frequency of contacts with friends, social activity and monthly average household income. Economic activity was demonstrated relevant only to the female elderly subjects. According to the analysis, factors associated with suicidal attempts were the National Basic Livelihood Security Recipient Household for the male elderly compared to age, frequency of contact with family, frequency of contact with friends and monthly average household income for the female elderly.



Conclusion: The study revealed that socio-economic factors leading to suicidal ideation were similar in the elderly of both genders while a difference was demonstrated for factors associated with suicidal attempts between the elderly of both genders. It is expected that results of this study may be used as the basis for screening the local community's elderly with a high suicidal risk and developing suicide prevention services.

