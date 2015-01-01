Abstract

South Korea's suicide rate has remained among the highest in the world for some years, and there is also a gap in suicide rates among regions within the country. This study investigates the differences in years of life lost (YLLs) due to suicide in 250 districts and the factors associated with regional YLLs in South Korea in 2016. The relationships between YLLs due to suicide by region and factors such as population characteristics, health behaviors, socioeconomic factors, and mental health resources in the community were examined through multiple linear regression analysis. The gap between districts with the highest and lowest YLL due to suicide per 100,000 people was more than a 7-times difference. Factors related to YLLs due to suicide by region were physical activity rates and community mental healthcare centers, and there were differences in these factors according to gender. In conclusion, to prevent suicide at the community level, it is necessary to consider gender in establishing intervention strategies. The community needs to play an active role in promoting mental health and reducing suicide among local residents and to continue to invest in the support and management of those at high risk of suicide.

Language: en