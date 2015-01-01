SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Smith KE, Pollak SD. Perspect. Psychol. Sci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1177/1745691620920725

PMID

32668190

Abstract

Discovering the processes through which early adverse experiences affect children's nervous-system development, health, and behavior is critically important for developing effective interventions. However, advances in our understanding of these processes have been constrained by conceptualizations that rely on categories of adversity that are overlapping, have vague boundaries, and lack consistent biological evidence. Here, we discuss central problems in understanding the link between early-life adversity and children's brain development. We conclude by suggesting alternative formulations that hold promise for advancing knowledge about the neurobiological mechanisms through which adversity affects human development.


Language: en

Keywords

child maltreatment; early-life stress; adversity; stress neurobiology

